Burak Akbay, the owner of Sözcü daily, explains the perception operation

Operation against Sözcü caused widely reaction both in Turkey and all over the world. Every segment of Turkish society makes an objection to accusations. One of the targeted figures from Sözcü is the owner of newspaper Burak Akbay. These are the Akbay’s own words regarding the process...

• Their goal is to confiscate and silence Sözcü daily. One day justice will prevail definitely.

• I feel honored to own Sözcü which is the most widely circulated newspaper in Turkey, and most importantly, is the guardian of Turkish Republic established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

• Since establishing Sözcü daily, we have been fighting with this insidious mindset that tries to take over republic established by Atatürk. At the very beginning, we immediately foresaw and a lot of times reported these conspiracies against our glorious military organized by Fethullahist terrorists within state.

• Despite all, fake news claiming I was brought up by these traitors were published and broadcasted in pro-government media. And they staged this lies with photomontaged photographs. However, not any courts so far has said ‘stop' to these lies fabricated by pro-government media, though we have been making a great deal of efforts into this.

• As a result, they fabricated enough forge evidence to pervert the course of justice and the operation against Sözcü was launched on 19th of May.

• Their goal is to capture Sözcü. Their goal is to silence this newspaper which follows the way Atatürk guides. Their goal is to hinder you from hearing facts.

• Unfortunately, it's impossible to claim rights in this decadent justice system. However, Republic of Turkey is not abandoned. One day justice is to prevail definitely.

• Sözcü does not only belong to me as a boss, it also belongs to you as readers. As long as you go on to stand by it, Sözcü will never be silenced.

Burak Akbay