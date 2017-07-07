Burak Akbay, the owner of Sözcü daily, explains the perception operation

• Their goal is to confiscate and silence Sözcü daily. One day justice will prevail definitely.
• I feel honored to own Sözcü which is the most widely circulated newspaper in Turkey, and most importantly, is the guardian of Turkish Republic established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
• Since establishing Sözcü daily, we have been fighting with this insidious mindset that tries to take over republic established by Atatürk. At the very beginning, we immediately foresaw and a lot of times reported these conspiracies against our glorious military organized by Fethullahist terrorists within state.
• Despite all, fake news claiming I was brought up by these traitors were published and broadcasted in pro-government media. And they staged this lies with photomontaged photographs. However, not any courts so far has said ‘stop' to these lies fabricated by pro-government media, though we have been making a great deal of efforts into this.
• As a result, they fabricated enough forge evidence to pervert the course of justice and the operation against Sözcü was launched on 19th of May.
• Their goal is to capture Sözcü. Their goal is to silence this newspaper which follows the way Atatürk guides. Their goal is to hinder you from hearing facts.
• Unfortunately, it's impossible to claim rights in this decadent justice system. However, Republic of Turkey is not abandoned. One day justice is to prevail definitely.
• Sözcü does not only belong to me as a boss, it also belongs to you as readers. As long as you go on to stand by it, Sözcü will never be silenced.
Burak Akbay