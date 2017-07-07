Yılmaz Özdil: Prosecutor should call Ertuğrul Akbay instead of FETO journalists

Özdil says, “I believe Fehmi Koru have some problems. He said Akbay was a graduate of FETO's propaganda colleges but Burak Akbay disproves this. And then Koru told the school which Akbay studied was in Switzerland. Burak Akbay showed the diploma of the school he graduated and wither the allegations. Then Koru continued to slander and said he stayed at FETÖ's quarters.”
However, according to veteran journalist, Fehmi Koru got all this information from Burak Akbay's father Ertuğrul Akbay and this is where the things got complicated.
“Prosecutor needs to call Ertuğrul Akbay and asks about Fehmi Koru's allegations. By the way, Ertuğrul Akbay told this was a lie. But instead of calling Akbay, prosecutor asks this matter to Hüseyin Gülerce. Gülerce is the editorial columnist of FETO's newspaper and he is the one who calumniates and slanders on us and on everyone with really harsh insults” Özdil says.
Özdil laughs at the allegations about owner of Sözcü being a member of FETO. Özdil explains FETO has no power on Burak Akbay.
Özdil explains: “If our boss Burak Akbay is a member of FETO, then tell him what you want why are you writing on your column. According to them Burak Akbay is a member of FETO but nobody from FETO is having trouble giving orders to him. If you buy it.”