Yılmaz Özdil: Sözcü is not only a political newspaper

Turkey’s most effective and read columnist Yılmaz Özdil was on stage for a meeting with supporters and readers of Sözcü in İzmir. Özdil explains Sözcü’s editorial policy in a simple way, “Sözcü is not only a political newspaper, Sözcü fights in lots of different topics from economy to social issues.”

According to Özdil there are no other media outlet except Sözcü that writes on new laws against the economic and social rights of Turkish citizens.

Özdil says, “They bag our seniority indemnity and no one except Sözcü writes on this subject. For instance recently they want to cut the olive trees and prepare a law for that. Yes, miners want this and definitely we should unearth mine. But we can create a common sense for here.”

Özdil also explains Turkish governments policy to the readers in İzmir.

According to Özdil, government just can't tolerate opposition: They want to introduce law and he (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) says, “Leave Turkey. Give all Turkey to me.”