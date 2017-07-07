Turkey’s most esteemed columnist Yılmaz Özdil explains the significance of Burak Akbay in his one of a kind style

The owner of Sözcü daily, Burak Akbay has no other agenda than journalism. Because of this unique characteristic, he is very valuable figure in Turkish media.

The prosecutor who is under the influence of government, launched investigation against opponent daily Sözcü. Although Akbay's newspaper is critical of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), it has consistently taken a strong position against Fethullahist terrorist organization (FETO), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

İLGİLİ HABER Yılmaz Özdil: Sözcü is not only a political newspaper

Turkish government also sees these two organization as existential threat to national security. But the position of Sözcü daily against AKP policies has turned it into a target. Therefore, they try to close Sözcü. And to achieve this goal, they want to get Burak Akbay out of way. Because, this is most practical way for them.

İLGİLİ HABER Burak Akbay, the owner of Sözcü daily, explains the perception operation

Yılmaz Özdil, one of the most prominent columnists, explains this plan in his influential rhetoric: “There is a question. What is the easiest way to evacuate this bathtub? You can do that with the bathtub plug. Burak Akbay is the plug of Sözcü daily. If you pull him out, just forget about Uğur Dündar, Emin Çölaşan… Therefore, they try to get the boss out of the way through targeted intervention.”

İLGİLİ HABER Yılmaz Özdil, most-read columnist in Turkey, responds to assertions from FETO journalists

Özdil goes on to make it clear giving some examples: “Police did not launch the operation against Sözcü while Burak was in Turkey. Once Burak had just gone abroad, they started immediate police operation. Why? Because, they can proclaim him as a fugitive through the legislative decree and confiscate all his property.”