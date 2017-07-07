Yılmaz Özdil, most-read columnist in Turkey, responds to assertions from FETO journalists

Turkey's most prominent columnist Yılmaz Özdil tells about the calumniations against Sözcü daily by the Fethullahist terrorist organization (FETO) militant journalists.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation on three Sözcü executives and Izmir reporter, including licence holder Burak Akbay, into alleged links with FETO.

İLGİLİ HABER Burak Akbay, the owner of Sözcü daily, explains the perception operation

This investigation was opened on the basis of claims by the two ex-senior FETO journalists. These two are Fehmi Koru and Hüseyin Gülerce.

İLGİLİ HABER Turkey's most esteemed columnist Yılmaz Özdil explains the significance of Burak Akbay in his one of a kind style

Fehmi Koru, known as a very close journalist until quite recently to Fethullah Gülen who is US-based cleric and the mastermind of coup attempt on 15 July 2016, once was editor-in-chief and Ankara bureau chief respectively of Zaman daily which was widely distributed Fethullahist media outlet. And Hüseyin Gülerce, who was also until very recently one of the most loyal people to Gülen, also worked as columnist and senior executive in Zaman daily.

İLGİLİ HABER Yılmaz Özdil: Prosecutor should call Ertuğrul Akbay instead of FETO journalists

In this program Yılmaz Özdil, Turkey's one of the most popular journalists, comments on this conspiracy in his unique strong language. He draws attention to the these FETO journalists and mentions their slanderous, absurd articles on himself. And also Turkey's most respected investigative journalist Uğur Dündar intervenes and, shows these two's real colours, giving some intriguing examples.