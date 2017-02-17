Reklamsız Sözcü
Şanlıurfa’nın Viranşehir İlçesi’nde hakim ve savcı lojmanlarının yakınında patlama meydana geldi.
Patlamada 1 çocuk hayatını kaybederken, 15 yaralı olduğu belirtildi.
Şanlıurfa'daki patlamadan ilk görüntüler
