Kadın avukat eski sevgilisine nispet yapmak için pilot oldu

Ticari uçak pilotu olan eski sevgilisinin kendisine ‘asla bir uçak kullanamayacağını’ söylediğini belirten Cristiana, Daily Star’a yaptığı açıklamada bu sebeple uçuş eğitimi aldığını belirterek şöyle konuştu:
Guess where I will fly to next? ⠀ Last day of work then my office will close for 1 week!
“Pilot olmaya karar verdim. İş için değil, eğlenmek amacıyla. Araba ve vapurla seyahat etmekten hoşlanmıyor ve havaalanında check-in yaptırmaktan nefret ediyorsanız pilot olmak muhteşem bir şey.”
Back to the office today until Wednesday and on Thursday I will fly back to England for aircraft maintenance and pilot training!
Cristina, pilotluk belgesi aldıktan sonra 13 ülkeyi gezdiğini belirterek “Yukarıdan bakınca her şey çok farklı gözüküyor” dedi:
I feel more comfortable in an airport than on the beach⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Anybody else feels the same way?⠀ ⠀ I am less active on my stories because I started reviewing for the type rate renewal. I will go to England at the beginning of August for the simulator sessions.⠀ Did you know that there are just a few Citation Mustang simulators in the world? I think 2 or 3.
“Bu gelmiş geçmiş en iyi his. Çünkü yukarıdayken her şey çok güzel. Dünya daha güzel, hava genellikle daha güzel. Uçaktan her şey çok güzel gözüküyor. Çirkin yerler bile.”
Once again…the captain is for subscribers only
Take me back to the heat