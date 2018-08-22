Kadın avukat eski sevgilisine nispet yapmak için pilot oldu

İtalya'da avukatlık yapan 43 yaşındaki Cristiana, pilot olan eski sevgilisine nispet yapmak için pilot olmaya karar verdi.

Ticari uçak pilotu olan eski sevgilisinin kendisine ‘asla bir uçak kullanamayacağını’ söylediğini belirten Cristiana, Daily Star’a yaptığı açıklamada bu sebeple uçuş eğitimi aldığını belirterek şöyle konuştu:

“Pilot olmaya karar verdim. İş için değil, eğlenmek amacıyla. Araba ve vapurla seyahat etmekten hoşlanmıyor ve havaalanında check-in yaptırmaktan nefret ediyorsanız pilot olmak muhteşem bir şey.”

Cristina, pilotluk belgesi aldıktan sonra 13 ülkeyi gezdiğini belirterek “Yukarıdan bakınca her şey çok farklı gözüküyor” dedi:

“Bu gelmiş geçmiş en iyi his. Çünkü yukarıdayken her şey çok güzel. Dünya daha güzel, hava genellikle daha güzel. Uçaktan her şey çok güzel gözüküyor. Çirkin yerler bile.”