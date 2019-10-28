Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Son dakika… Kalın ve O’Brien Suriye’yi görüştü!

Cumhurbaşkanlığı Sözcüsü İbrahim Kalın, ABD Ulusal Güvenlik Danışmanı Büyükelçi Robert C. O'Brien ile telefonda görüştü.

20:20 -
Haberler Dünya
Son dakika… Kalın ve O’Brien Suriye’yi görüştü!

Kalın ve O’Brien görüşmesinde, iki ülke arasındaki ilişkiler ve Suriye’deki gelişmeler ele alındı.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

ABD son dakika Suriye
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more