BOTAŞ 154 personel alacak! İşte ilan detayları…

Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma A.Ş. Genel Müdürlüğünden 154 personel alımı ilanı yayımlandı. Başvurular İŞKUR üzerinden yapılacak.. İLAN DETAYLARI İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ. &nbsp;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/ekonomi/botas-154-personel-alacak-iste-ilan-detaylari-5540336","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/ekonomi/botas-154-personel-alacak-iste-ilan-detaylari-5540336","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5540336,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"ekonomi","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"BOTAu015e 154 personel alacak! u0130u015fte ilan detaylaru0131&#8230;"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5540336,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/ekonomi/botas-154-personel-alacak-iste-ilan-detaylari-5540336/","headline":"BOTAu015e 154 personel alacak! u0130u015fte ilan detaylaru0131&#8230;","articleBody":"","articleSection":"ekonomi","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/31/iecrop/botas-aa_16_9_1577777246.jpg","author":"Utku Can Yalu00e7u0131n","dateCreated":1577777252,"datePublished":1577777252,"dateModified":1577777252,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});