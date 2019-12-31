Sözcü Plus Giriş
BOTAŞ, Basın İlan Kurumu resmi portalı ilan.gov.tr üzerinden yayımladığı ilan ile 154 personel alacağını duyurdu.

10:27 -
Haberler Ekonomi
BOTAŞ 154 personel alacak! İşte ilan detayları…

Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma A.Ş. Genel Müdürlüğünden 154 personel alımı ilanı yayımlandı. Başvurular İŞKUR üzerinden yapılacak.

İLAN DETAYLARI İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ

 

