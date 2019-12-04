Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü 129 personel alacak! İşte ilan detayları…

Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü 129 personel alacağını duyurdu. Basın İlan Kurumu resmi portalı ilan.gov.tr'de yayımlanan ilana göre başvuru şartları da belli oldu.

09:13 -
Haberler Ekonomi
Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü 129 personel alacak! İşte ilan detayları…

Kıyı Emniyeti Genel Müdürlüğü personel alımı başvuruları İŞKUR üzerinden alınacak. İşte ilan detayları…

İLAN DETAYLARI VE BAŞVURU ŞARTLARI

Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more