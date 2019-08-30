. \t\t. \t\t\t#gallery-2 {. \t\t\t\tmargin: auto;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t#gallery-2 .gallery-item {. \t\t\t\tfloat: left;. \t\t\t\tmargin-top: 10px;. \t\t\t\ttext-align: center;. \t\t\t\twidth: 14%;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t#gallery-2 img {. \t\t\t\tborder: 2px solid #cfcfcf;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t#gallery-2 .gallery-caption {. \t\t\t\tmargin-left: 0;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */. \t\t. \t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t\t30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı, ülkenin dört bir yanında coşkuyla kutlandı. Türkiye&#8217;nin her ilinde renkli görüntüler de ortaya çıktı.. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t\tİşte 7&#8217;den 70&#8217;e tüm vatandaşların katılımıyla düzenlenen resmi ve sivil törenlerden görüntüler&#8230;. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t. .