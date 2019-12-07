Sözcü Plus Giriş
AFAD Bolu'da 3.6 şiddetinde deprem meydana geldiğini duyurdu.

02:06 -
Bolu’da korkutan deprem

AFAD’da yer alan bilgilere göre merkez üssü Bolu’da 3.6 şiddetinde deprem meydana geldi. Depremin saati 01.36 olarak açıklandı.

Bolu deprem
Son güncelleme: 02:11 07.12.2019
