Gri listedeki terörist yakalandı

İçişleri Bakanlığı, Diyarbakır&#8217;ın Lice ilçesinde PKK&#8217;ya yönelik operasyonda gri kategoride aranan Semra Tuncer&#8217;in yakalandığını açıkladı.. AYRINTILAR GELİYOR. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/gri-listedeki-terorist-sag-yakalandi-5460244","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/gri-listedeki-terorist-sag-yakalandi-5460244","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5460244,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":""}); aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5460244,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/gri-listedeki-terorist-sag-yakalandi-5460244/","headline":"Gri listedeki teru00f6rist yakalandu0131","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["Diyarbak\\u0131r","\\u0130\\u00e7i\\u015fleri Bakanl\\u0131\\u011f\\u0131","PKK","ter\\u00f6rist"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/19/iecrop/gri-terorist_16_9_1574167088.jpg","author":"Tau015fku0131n Su","dateCreated":1574167093,"datePublished":1574167093,"dateModified":1574167147,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});