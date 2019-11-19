Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Gri listedeki terörist yakalandı

Gri listede yer alan PKK üyesi terörist Semra Tuncer, Diyarbakır'da düzenlenen operasyonda etkisiz hale getirildi.

15:38 -
Haberler Gündem
Gri listedeki terörist yakalandı

İçişleri Bakanlığı, Diyarbakır’ın Lice ilçesinde PKK’ya yönelik operasyonda gri kategoride aranan Semra Tuncer’in yakalandığını açıkladı.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR

Diyarbakır İçişleri Bakanlığı PKK terörist
Son güncelleme: 15:39 19.11.2019
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more