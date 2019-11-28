Sözcü Plus Giriş
Hakkari’de yıldırım düşmesi sonucu 2 asker şehit oldu

Hakkari merkez ilçe Davuş Tepe Üs bölgesinde yıldırım düşmesi sonucu 2 jandarma şehit oldu.

09:21 -
Haberler Gündem
Ayrıntılar geliyor…

DHA

asker Hakkâri İçişleri Bakanlığı şehit
Son güncelleme: 09:25 28.11.2019
