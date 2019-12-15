Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

İzmir’de korkutan deprem

İzmir'de 3.7 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

06:00 -
Haberler Gündem
İzmir’de korkutan deprem

AFAD’da yer alan bilgilere göre İzmir’de 05.41’de 3.7 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

deprem izmir
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more