İzmir’de korkutan deprem

AFAD&#8217;da yer alan bilgilere göre İzmir&#8217;de 05.41&#8217;de 3.7 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/izmirde-korkutan-deprem-4-5510389","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/izmirde-korkutan-deprem-4-5510389","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5510389,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":""});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5510389,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/izmirde-korkutan-deprem-4-5510389/","headline":"u0130zmir&#8217;de korkutan deprem","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["deprem","izmir"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"lbozkaya","dateCreated":1576378823,"datePublished":1576378823,"dateModified":1576378823,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});