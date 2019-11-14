Sözcü Plus Giriş
MSB: Irak’ın kuzeyinde 8 PKK’lı terörist öldürüldü

Milli Savunma Bakanlığı (MSB), Irak'ın kuzeyinde 8 PKK'lı teröristin etkisiz hale getirildiğini bildirdi.

10:43 -
MSB: Irak'ın kuzeyinde 8 PKK'lı terörist öldürüldü

MSB: “TSK ve MİT’in koordineli çalışmasıyla Irak’ın kuzeyindeki Metina bölgesinde 8 PKK’lı terörist hava destekli harekatla etkisiz hale getirildi.”

