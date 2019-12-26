Sözcü Plus Giriş
OHAL Komisyonu’nun görev süresi uzatıldı

Olağanüstü Hal (OHAL) İşlemleri İnceleme Komisyonunun görev süresinin 1 yıl uzatılmasına ilişkin karar Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı.

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan imzasıyla yayımlanan karar ile OHAL İşlemleri İnceleme Komisyonunun görev süresi 1 yıl uzatıldı.

Söz konusu karar 7075 sayılı Kanun’un 3’üncü maddesi gereğince verildi. (AA)

26.12.2019
