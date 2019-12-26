OHAL Komisyonu’nun görev süresi uzatıldı

Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan imzasıyla yayımlanan karar ile OHAL İşlemleri İnceleme Komisyonunun görev süresi 1 yıl uzatıldı.. Söz konusu karar 7075 sayılı Kanun&#8217;un 3&#8217;üncü maddesi gereğince verildi. (AA). aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/ohal-komisyonunun-gorev-suresi-uzatildi-5531322","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/ohal-komisyonunun-gorev-suresi-uzatildi-5531322","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5531322,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"OHAL Komisyonu&#8217;nun gu00f6rev su00fcresi uzatu0131ldu0131"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5531322,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/ohal-komisyonunun-gorev-suresi-uzatildi-5531322/","headline":"OHAL Komisyonu&#8217;nun gu00f6rev su00fcresi uzatu0131ldu0131","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["Cumhurba\\u015fkan\\u0131","Recep Tayyip Erdo\\u011fan","s\\u00f6z","TAyyip Erdo\\u011fan"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/26/iecrop/images_16_9_1577337690.jpg","author":"mahiragar","dateCreated":1577336393,"datePublished":1577336393,"dateModified":1577337699,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});