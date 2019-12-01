Sözcü Plus Giriş
Sarıkamış’ta 4 büyüklüğünde deprem

Kars'ın Sarıkamış ilçesinde 4 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 09.07’de Sarıkamış’ta 4 büyüklüğünde yer sarsıntısı kaydedildi. Depremin yaklaşık 7 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi. (AA)

Son güncelleme: 09:30 01.12.2019
