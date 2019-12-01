Sarıkamış’ta 4 büyüklüğünde deprem

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 09.07&#8217;de Sarıkamış&#8217;ta 4 büyüklüğünde yer sarsıntısı kaydedildi. Depremin yaklaşık 7 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi. (AA). aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/sarikamista-4-buyuklugunde-deprem-5482861","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/sarikamista-4-buyuklugunde-deprem-5482861","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5482861,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":""});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5482861,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/sarikamista-4-buyuklugunde-deprem-5482861/","headline":"Saru0131kamu0131u015f&#8217;ta 4 bu00fcyu00fcklu00fcu011fu00fcnde deprem","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["deprem","Kars"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/01/iecrop/deprem_01_16_9_1575181241.jpg","author":"firat.atici","dateCreated":1575181253,"datePublished":1575181253,"dateModified":1575181848,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});