Son dakika… Başörtülü kadına saldıran zanlı tutuklandı!

Beşiktaş'ta öğretmene saldıran kadın çıkarıldığı mahkemece tutuklandı.

17:44 -
Haberler Gündem
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Son güncelleme: 17:45 21.11.2019
