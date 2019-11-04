Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son Dakika… Beşiktaş’ta dehşet saçan otobüs şoförü tutuklandı

Beşiktaş'ta durağa dalarak 1 kişinin ölümü ve 12 kişinin yaralanmasına neden olan Özel Halk Otobüsü şoförü Necdet Karakuş tutuklandı.

23:19 -
AYRINTILAR GELECEK

