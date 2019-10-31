Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Son dakika… Demirtaş hakkında flaş karar!

Eski HDP Eş Genel Başkanı Selahattin Demirtaş, yeni çıkan yargı paketi çerçevesinde, 4 yıl 8 ay ceza aldığı dosyadan tahliye oldu. Ancak Demirtaş'ın başka dosyada tutukluluk hali devam etmesi nedeniyle ceza evinden çıkamayacağı belirtildi.

20:38 -
Haberler Gündem
Son dakika… Demirtaş hakkında flaş karar!

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more