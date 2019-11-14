Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Turuncu Listedeki El Kaide’ci yakalandı

İstanbul’da İçişleri Bakanlığının “Terör Arananlar Listesinde” Turuncu Kategorisinde Aranan El Kaide terör örgütü üyesi Mevlüt Cüşkün yakalandı.

12:53 -
Haberler Gündem
Suriye'den gelen şüphelinin işlemlerinin sürdüğü öğrenildi.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR

Son güncelleme: 12:54 14.11.2019
