İngiltere’de ölü sayısı yükseldi

Reuters&#8217;te yer alan habere göre, İngiltere&#8217;de hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 281&#8217;e, vaka sayısı 5 bin 683&#8217;e yükseldi.. AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/ingilterede-olu-sayisi-yukseldi-5695523","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/ingilterede-olu-sayisi-yukseldi-5695523","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5695523,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Du00fcnya","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"u0130ngiltere&#8217;de u00f6lu00fc sayu0131su0131 yu00fckseldi"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5695523,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/ingilterede-olu-sayisi-yukseldi-5695523/","headline":"u0130ngiltere&#8217;de u00f6lu00fc sayu0131su0131 yu00fckseldi","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Du00fcnya","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/22/iecrop/ingiltere-reuters_16_9_1584896651.jpg","author":"Atakan Yorulmaz","dateCreated":"2020-03-22 20:04:14","datePublished":"2020-03-22 20:04:14","dateModified":"2020-03-22 20:04:14","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});