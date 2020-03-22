Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

İngiltere’de ölü sayısı yükseldi

İngiltere'de corona virüsü salgını nedeniyle son 24 saat içinde 48 kişi daha hayatını kaybetti.

20:04 -
Haberler Dünya
İngiltere’de ölü sayısı yükseldi

Reuters’te yer alan habere göre, İngiltere’de hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 281’e, vaka sayısı 5 bin 683’e yükseldi.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more