Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Meghan Markle’dan şoke eden itiraf: Düşük yaptım

Prens Harry ve Meghan Markle çiftinden çarpıcı bir itiraf geldi. Markle, ikinci çocuğuna hamile olduğunu ancak düşük sonucu kaybettiğini açıkladı.

Sozcu.com.tr
Güncellenme: 12:23, 25/11/2020
Haberler Dünya
Meghan Markle’dan şoke eden itiraf: Düşük yaptım

Ayrıntılar geliyor…

Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more