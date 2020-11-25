Meghan Markle’dan şoke eden itiraf: Düşük yaptım

Ayrıntılar geliyor&#8230;. aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Du00fcnya","pageIdentifier":6140519}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/meghan-markledan-soke-eden-itiraf-dusuk-yaptim-6140519');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6140519,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/meghan-markledan-soke-eden-itiraf-dusuk-yaptim-6140519/","headline":"Meghan Markle&#8217;dan u015foke eden itiraf: Du00fcu015fu00fck yaptu0131m","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Du00fcnya","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"Mert YILMAZ","datePublished":"2020-11-25 12:23:10","dateModified":"2020-11-25 12:23:10","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":35}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/meghan-markledan-soke-eden-itiraf-dusuk-yaptim-6140519/');