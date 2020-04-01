Son dakika… Ada’dan dehşet verici haber! Son 24 saatte hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı…

Britanya&#8217;dan gelen son verilere göre; dünyayı felce uğratan corona virüsü nedeniyle son 24 saatte 563 kişi daha hayatını kaybetti.. Reuters&#8217;ın haberine göre; İmparatorluk&#8217;ta ölü sayısı 2 bin 352&#8217;e yükseldi.. AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-adadan-dehset-verici-haber-son-24-saatte-hayatini-kaybedenlerin-sayisi-5718643","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-adadan-dehset-verici-haber-son-24-saatte-hayatini-kaybedenlerin-sayisi-5718643","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5718643,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Du00fcnya","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika&#8230; Ada&#8217;dan dehu015fet verici haber! Son 24 saatte hayatu0131nu0131 kaybedenlerin sayu0131su0131&#8230;"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5718643,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-adadan-dehset-verici-haber-son-24-saatte-hayatini-kaybedenlerin-sayisi-5718643/","headline":"Son dakika&#8230; Ada&#8217;dan dehu015fet verici haber! Son 24 saatte hayatu0131nu0131 kaybedenlerin sayu0131su0131&#8230;","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Du00fcnya","keywords":"["Corona","Haber","son dakika"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"Serdar Aksoy","dateCreated":"2020-04-01 16:23:57","datePublished":"2020-04-01 16:23:57","dateModified":"2020-04-01 16:29:45","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});