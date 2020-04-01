Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Ada’dan dehşet verici haber! Son 24 saatte hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı…

Britanya'da son 24 saatte 563 kişi corona virüsü nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti.

16:23 -
Britanya’dan gelen son verilere göre; dünyayı felce uğratan corona virüsü nedeniyle son 24 saatte 563 kişi daha hayatını kaybetti.

Reuters’ın haberine göre; İmparatorluk’ta ölü sayısı 2 bin 352’e yükseldi.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Son güncelleme: 16:29 01.04.2020
