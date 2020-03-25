Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Bir ülkeden daha ekonomiye corona tedbiri

Romanya corona virüsü nedeniyle çalışma düzeni bozulan kredi borçlularının aylık ödemelerini 9 aylığına ertelediğini duyurdu.

17:43 -
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

