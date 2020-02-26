Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Son dakika… Corona virüsü ABD ordusuna sıçradı!

ABD'nin Kore Askeri Gücü (USFK) tarafından yapılan açıklamada, Güney Kore'deki üslerde bulunan askerlerden birinde corona virüsü tespit edildiği duyuruldu.

Sozcu.com.tr
09:30 -
Haberler Dünya
Son dakika… Corona virüsü ABD ordusuna sıçradı!

Twitter üzerinden yapılan açıklamada, “Camp Carroll’da konuşlu bir USFK askerinde yapılan Covid-19 testi pozitif çıktı. Askeri gücü korumak için gerekli tüm uygun kontrol önlemlerini uyguluyoruz” ifadelerine yer verildi.

​Öte yandan, virüs testi pozitif çıkan askerin son zamanlarda hem Camp Carroll hem de Camp Walker üslerinde bulunduğu öğrenildi.

Camp Carroll bölgesi, Güney Kore’de corona virüsünün ortaya çıktığı Daegu’nun 30 kilometre kuzeyinde bulunuyor.

İLGİLİ HABERCorona virüsü salgınının asıl sebebi bulundu!Corona virüsü salgınının asıl sebebi bulundu!

 

İLGİLİ HABERABD'den corona virüsü aşısı açıklamasıABD'den corona virüsü aşısı açıklaması
ABD Avrupa Çin Dolar Güney Kore Kore Orta Doğu son dakika tweet Twitter
Son güncelleme: 09:43 26.02.2020
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more