Son dakika… Corona virüsü ABD ordusuna sıçradı!

Twitter üzerinden yapılan açıklamada, “Camp Carroll’da konuşlu bir USFK askerinde yapılan Covid-19 testi pozitif çıktı. Askeri gücü korumak için gerekli tüm uygun kontrol önlemlerini uyguluyoruz” ifadelerine yer verildi.

​Öte yandan, virüs testi pozitif çıkan askerin son zamanlarda hem Camp Carroll hem de Camp Walker üslerinde bulunduğu öğrenildi.

A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus. We're implementing all appropriate control measures to protect the force. https://t.co/kkfEIuW7Jb

