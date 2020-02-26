Son dakika… Corona virüsü ABD ordusuna sıçradı!

Twitter üzerinden yapılan açıklamada, “Camp Carroll’da konuşlu bir USFK askerinde yapılan Covid-19 testi pozitif çıktı. Askeri gücü korumak için gerekli tüm uygun kontrol önlemlerini uyguluyoruz” ifadelerine yer verildi.
Öte yandan, virüs testi pozitif çıkan askerin son zamanlarda hem Camp Carroll hem de Camp Walker üslerinde bulunduğu öğrenildi.
A USFK soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus. We're implementing all appropriate control measures to protect the force. https://t.co/kkfEIuW7Jb
— U.S. Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea) February 26, 2020
Camp Carroll bölgesi, Güney Kore’de corona virüsünün ortaya çıktığı Daegu’nun 30 kilometre kuzeyinde bulunuyor.