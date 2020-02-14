Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Suriye’de helikopter düşürüldü

Suriye'de muhaliflerin kontrolündeki İdlib kentinde rejim güçlerine ait bir helikopterin düştüğü bildirildi.

15:14 -
Suriye’de Türkiye’nin desteklediği muhalifler, geçen günlerde de rejim güçlerine ait bir helikopteri düşürmüştü.

Yerel medyaya yansıyan haberlere göre; helikopter Halep’in batısında düşürüldü.

AYRINTILAR AZ SONRA…

Son güncelleme: 15:18 14.02.2020
