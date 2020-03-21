Sözcü Plus Giriş
Yunanistan’da 5.7 büyüklüğünde deprem

Yunanistan'ın Thesprotia kentinde 5.7 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

08:27 -
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı’nın (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 03.49’da Yunanistan’ın Thesprotia kentinde 5.7 büyüklüğünde yer sarsıntısı kaydedildi.

Depremin, 7 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi.

deprem internet Yunanistan
Son güncelleme: 08:30 21.03.2020
