AKP’li belediye başkanı coronadan hayatını kaybetti

Coronaya yakalanan ve hastanede tedavisi devam eden AKP&#8217;li Akharım Belediye Başkanı Eşref Ünsal hayatını kaybetti.. Eşref Ünsal 4 ay öncede trafik kazası geçirerek yaralanmıştı. (İHA). . Akharım Belediye Başkanı Eşref Ünsal (Foto: İHA). aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"yazi","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcndem","pageIdentifier":6110510}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/akpli-belediye-baskani-coronadan-hayatini-kaybetti-6110510');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6110510,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/akpli-belediye-baskani-coronadan-hayatini-kaybetti-6110510/","headline":"AKP&#8217;li belediye bau015fkanu0131 coronadan hayatu0131nu0131 kaybetti","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/03/iecrop/corona-shutter_16_9_1589451480_16_9_1590172653-1_16_9_1604430850.jpg","author":"Atakan Yorulmaz","datePublished":"2020-11-03 22:14:21","dateModified":"2020-11-03 22:14:21","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":621}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/akpli-belediye-baskani-coronadan-hayatini-kaybetti-6110510/');