Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

AKP’li belediye başkanı coronadan hayatını kaybetti

Afyonkarahisar’ın Sandıklı ilçesine bağlı Akharım Belediye Başkanı Eşref Ünsal corona virüsü tedavisi gördüğü hastanede hayatını kaybetti.

Güncellenme: 22:14, 03/11/2020
Haberler Gündem
AKP’li belediye başkanı coronadan hayatını kaybetti

Coronaya yakalanan ve hastanede tedavisi devam eden AKP’li Akharım Belediye Başkanı Eşref Ünsal hayatını kaybetti.

Eşref Ünsal 4 ay öncede trafik kazası geçirerek yaralanmıştı. (İHA)

Akharım Belediye Başkanı Eşref Ünsal (Foto: İHA)

Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more