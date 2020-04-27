Ankara’da korkutan deprem

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) sosyal medya hesabından yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 02.27&#8217;de Akyurt ilçesinde 3,7 büyüklüğünde sarsıntı meydana geldi. Depremin yaklaşık 14 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi. İHA. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-6-5776256","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-6-5776256","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5776256,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Gu00fcndem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Ankara&#8217;da korkutan deprem"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5776256,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-6-5776256/","headline":"Ankara&#8217;da korkutan deprem","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["Ankara","deprem","sosyal medya"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"lbozkaya","dateCreated":"2020-04-27 03:06:22","datePublished":"2020-04-27 03:06:22","dateModified":"2020-04-27 03:06:22","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});