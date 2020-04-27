Sözcü Plus Giriş
Ankara’da korkutan deprem

Ankara'nın Akyurt ilçesinde 3,7 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

03:06 -
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) sosyal medya hesabından yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 02.27’de Akyurt ilçesinde 3,7 büyüklüğünde sarsıntı meydana geldi. Depremin yaklaşık 14 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi. İHA

