Bayram için çok özel bir gazete…Bugün bayilerde

Her cuma alıp severek okuduğunuz SÖZCÜ Haftasonu Gazetesi, bayram nedeniyle bugün piyasada... 3 gün boyunca satışta kalacak. SÖZCÜ HaftaSonu, bayramdan sonra yine cuma yayınlanacak. Kaçırmayın...

06:00 -
Haberler Gündem
Son güncelleme: 00:32 30.07.2020
