'Çakarlı Maganda'ya istenen ceza belli oldu

Gaziosmanpaşa'da tartıştığı Dadaş Aras'ı 6 yerinden bıçaklayan çakarlı minibüs sürücüsü Muhammet Enes Uysal (19) hakkında 4 ayrı suçtan 25 yıla kadar hapis cezası istemiyle dava açıldı.

12:43, 03/12/2020
dava Gaziosmanpaşa
12:23
