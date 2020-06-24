Sözcü Plus Giriş
Dev hortum bu kez de o ilde görüntülendi

Kahramanmaraş'ın Türkoğlu ilçesinde ortaya çıkan hortum bir vatandaş tarafından cep telefonuyla görüntülendi.

Türkoğlu ilçesindeki Gavur Gölü’nde ortaya çıkan hortum, bir vatandaş tarafından görüntülendi.

Cep telefonuyla kaydedilen hortum, korku dolu anlar yaşattı. Hortum bir süre sonra kayboldu. (DHA)

