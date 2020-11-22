Dolmabahçe’de otomobil otobüsle çarpıştı

Kazada sürücü otomobil içinde sıkıştı. Olay yerine sağlık, itfaiye ve polis ekipleri sevk edildi. Ekiplerin sürücüyü kurtarma çalışmalarına uzun süre devam etti. (DHA). İlginizi ÇekebilirPolisten kaçarken kaza yaptılar. . aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcndem","pageIdentifier":6136096}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/dolmabahcede-otomobil-otobusle-carpisti-6136096');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6136096,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/dolmabahcede-otomobil-otobusle-carpisti-6136096/","headline":"Dolmabahu00e7e&#8217;de otomobil otobu00fcsle u00e7arpu0131u015ftu0131","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["Be\\u015fikta\\u015f","Karaman","kaza","motosiklet","otomobil","Polis","Sa\\u011fl\\u0131k"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/22/iecrop/besiktas-kaza-dha_16_9_1606029439.jpg","author":"Berk Cu00f6mert","datePublished":"2020-11-22 10:18:28","dateModified":"2020-11-22 11:00:27","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":817}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/dolmabahcede-otomobil-otobusle-carpisti-6136096/');