Dolmabahçe’de otomobil otobüsle çarpıştı

İstanbul'un Beşiktaş ilçesinde feci kaza... Dolmabahçe Sarayı'nın önünde bir otomobil ile İETT otobüsü çarpıştı.

Güncellenme: 11:00, 22/11/2020
Haberler Gündem

Kazada sürücü otomobil içinde sıkıştı. Olay yerine sağlık, itfaiye ve polis ekipleri sevk edildi. Ekiplerin sürücüyü kurtarma çalışmalarına uzun süre devam etti.  (DHA)

