Habur Sınır Kapısı’nda 1 terörist teslim oldu!

Terör örgütü PKK&#8217;nın, Irak&#8217;ın kuzeyindeki barınaklarından kaçan 1 terörist, Silopi ilçesindeki Habur Kara Hudut Kapısı&#8217;na gelip, güvenlik güçlerine teslim oldu.. Teslim olan terörist ifadesi alınmak üzere İlçe Emniyet Müdürlüğü&#8217;ne götürüldü. DHA. İLGİLİ HABERDevletin ajansı kendini mahkeme yerine koyup SÖZCÜ&#039;ye terörist dedi.