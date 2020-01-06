Sözcü Plus Giriş
Şırnak'ın Silopi ilçesinde, terör örgütü PKK'dan kaçan 1 terörist, Habur Sınır Kapısı'nda güvenlik güçlerine teslim oldu.

22:23 -
Haberler Gündem
Habur Sınır Kapısı’nda 1 terörist teslim oldu!

Terör örgütü PKK’nın, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki barınaklarından kaçan 1 terörist, Silopi ilçesindeki Habur Kara Hudut Kapısı’na gelip, güvenlik güçlerine teslim oldu.

Teslim olan terörist ifadesi alınmak üzere İlçe Emniyet Müdürlüğü’ne götürüldü. DHA

