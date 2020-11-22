İETT otobüsü yoldan çıktı

AYRINTILAR GELECEK. . &nbsp;. aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcndem","pageIdentifier":6136258}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/iett-otobusu-yoldan-cikti-6136258');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6136258,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/iett-otobusu-yoldan-cikti-6136258/","headline":"u0130ETT otobu00fcsu00fc yoldan u00e7u0131ktu0131","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/22/iecrop/resimid_166187051_16618705_16_9_1606042276-880x495.jpg","author":"Tau015fku0131n Su","datePublished":"2020-11-22 13:51:21","dateModified":"2020-11-22 13:56:48","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":307}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/iett-otobusu-yoldan-cikti-6136258/');