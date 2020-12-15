İkna çalışması sonucu bir PKK’lı daha teslim oldu

Sözcü Plus Giriş
İçişleri Bakanlığı koordinesinde Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü tarafından yürütülen ikna çalışmaları neticesinde; PKK/KCK terör örgütünden kaçan 1 örgüt mensubu, güvenlik güçlerine teslim oldu.

Teslim olan örgüt mensubunun son olarak Suriye’de faaliyet yürüttüğü belirlendi. Böylelikle; 2020 yılı içerisinde ikna yoluyla PKK/KCK terör örgütünden kaçarak ülkemize teslim olanların sayısı 231'e yükseldi. (İHA)

