İkna çalışması sonucu bir PKK’lı daha teslim oldu

Teslim olan örgüt mensubunun son olarak Suriye'de faaliyet yürüttüğü belirlendi. Böylelikle; 2020 yılı içerisinde ikna yoluyla PKK/KCK terör örgütünden kaçarak ülkemize teslim olanların sayısı 231'e yükseldi. (İHA).