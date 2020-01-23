Sözcü Plus Giriş
İstanbul’da beton mikseri dehşeti

İstanbul Bağcılar'da TEM Bağlantı yolunda virajı alamayan beton mikseri bir otomobilin üzerine devrildi. Olay yerine itfaiye ve sağlık ekipleri sevk edildi. Kazada beton mikserinin sürücüsü araçta sıkıştı.

09:34 -
Haberler Gündem

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

FOTO: DHA

 

istanbul Sağlık
Son güncelleme: 09:44 23.01.2020
