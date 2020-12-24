İstanbul’da korkutan alevler

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcndem","pageIdentifier":6181769}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/istanbulda-korkutan-alevler-2-6181769');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6181769,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/istanbulda-korkutan-alevler-2-6181769/","headline":"u0130stanbul&#8217;da korkutan alevler","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["istanbul","Sar\\u0131yer","yang\\u0131n"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/24/iecrop/sariyer-dha1_16830236_16_9_1608822868-880x495.jpg","author":"Murat ARAR","datePublished":"2020-12-24 18:14:34","dateModified":"2020-12-24 18:14:34","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":51}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/istanbulda-korkutan-alevler-2-6181769/');