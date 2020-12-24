Sözcü Plus Giriş
İstanbul’da korkutan alevler

Sarıyer'de bir binada yangın çıktı. Binanın çatısını saran alevler çevrede panik yarattı. Olay yerine çok sayıda itfaiye ekibi sevk edildi.

Güncellenme: 18:14, 24/12/2020
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

istanbul Sarıyer yangın