Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

İstanbul’da otel odasında ölü bulundular!

İstanbul Büyükçekmece'de bir otel odasında 1'i kadın 2 kişi ölü bulundu.

15:51 -
Haberler Gündem
İstanbul’da otel odasında ölü bulundular!

Büyükçekmece’de ihbar üzerine otele giden polis, otel odasında 2 kişinin cansız bedeniyle karşılaştı. Biri kadın 2 kişinin ölüm nedeniyle ilgili inceleme başlatıldı

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR

istanbul Kadın Ölüm Polis
Son güncelleme: 16:16 04.01.2020
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more