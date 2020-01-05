İzmir’de korkutan deprem

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. . &nbsp;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/izmirde-korkutan-deprem-5-5548929","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/izmirde-korkutan-deprem-5-5548929","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5548929,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"u0130zmir&#8217;de korkutan deprem"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5548929,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/izmirde-korkutan-deprem-5-5548929/","headline":"u0130zmir&#8217;de korkutan deprem","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["deprem","izmir","Urla"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"lbozkaya","dateCreated":1578176375,"datePublished":1578176375,"dateModified":1578176755,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});