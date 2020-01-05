Sözcü Plus Giriş
İzmir’de korkutan deprem

AFAD: İzmir'in Urla ilçesi açıklarında 01:11'de 4,0 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

01:19 -
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

 

deprem izmir Urla
Son güncelleme: 01:25 05.01.2020
