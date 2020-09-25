Sözcü Plus Giriş
Laleli’de tramvay ile otobüs çarpıştı

İstanbul Laleli'de tramvay ile tur otobüsü çarpıştı. Kaza nedeniyle Leleli-Yusufpaşa durakları arasında tramvay seferleri yapılamıyor.

09:30
Gündem

Metro İstanbul’dan yapılan duyuruda ise, “T1 Kabataş-Bağcılar tramvay hattında geçici bir süre için seferlerimiz, Kabataş-Beyazıt ve Bağcılar-Yusufpaşa istasyonları arasında yapılmaktadır” denildi.

istanbul Kabataş kaza metro
25.09.2020
