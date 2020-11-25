Sözcü Plus Giriş
Antalya'nın Varsak semtinde öğle saatlerinde meydana gelen saldırıda, lüks cipteki 2 kişi tabancayla vurularak öldürüldü, 1 kişi de yaralandı.

Güncellenme: 13:34, 25/11/2020
Lüks cipte korkunç infaz: 2 ölü

İhbar üzerine olay yerine çok sayıda polis ve sağlık ekibi sevk edildi. Yaralı ambulansla Kepez Devlet Hastanesi’ne kaldırıldı.

Lüks cipin çevresinde güvenlik önlemi alan polis ekipleri, geniş çaplı araştırma başlattı.(DHA)

