Malatya’da 4.0 büyüklüğünde deprem

Malatya&#8217;nın Pütürge ilçesinde 4.0 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi. Kandilli Rasathanesi depremin büyüklüğünü 4.0 olarak geçerken, AFAD ise 3.9 olarak açıkladı.. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/malatyada-4-0-buyuklugunde-deprem-5617580","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/malatyada-4-0-buyuklugunde-deprem-5617580","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5617580,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Malatya&#8217;da 4.0 bu00fcyu00fcklu00fcu011fu00fcnde deprem"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5617580,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/malatyada-4-0-buyuklugunde-deprem-5617580/","headline":"Malatya&#8217;da 4.0 bu00fcyu00fcklu00fcu011fu00fcnde deprem","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["deprem","Malatya"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"lbozkaya","dateCreated":1581374554,"datePublished":1581374554,"dateModified":1581374554,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});