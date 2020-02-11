Sözcü Plus Giriş
Malatya’da 4.0 büyüklüğünde deprem

Malatya'da saat 01.04'te yerin 7.1 km derinliğinde 4.0 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. Kandilli Rasathanesi depremin merkezisi Pütürge ilçesi olarak geçerken, AFAD ise Kale olarak bildirdi.

Malatya’nın Pütürge ilçesinde 4.0 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi. Kandilli Rasathanesi depremin büyüklüğünü 4.0 olarak geçerken, AFAD ise 3.9 olarak açıkladı.

