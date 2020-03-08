Sözcü Plus Giriş
Malatya’da korkutan deprem

AFAD'dan alınan bilgilere göre saat 03:45'te Malatya'nın Pütürge İlçesi'nde 3,6 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

04:25 -
Haberler Gündem
Son güncelleme: 05:19 08.03.2020
