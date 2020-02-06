Sözcü Plus Giriş
Manisa’da korkutan deprem

AFAD' dan alınan bilgilere göre saat 05:10' da merkez üssü Manisa Kırkağaç olan 3,8 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi.

05:38 -
Haberler Gündem
Kandilli Rasathanesi, 05:10’da meydana gelen depremin büyüklüğünü 3.6 olarak derinliğini de 7.6 km olarak açıkladı

deprem Manisa
Son güncelleme: 05:42 06.02.2020
