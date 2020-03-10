Sözcü Plus Giriş
Manisa'nın Kırkağaç ilçesinde 3.3 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

06:08 -
Manisa’da korkutan deprem

Kandilli Rasahanesi’nde yer alan bilgilere göre Manisa’daki deprem 05.29’da meydana geldi.

deprem Manisa
