Manisa’da korkutan deprem

AFAD: "Manisa'nın Kırkağaç ilçesinde saat 05.49'da yerin 6.99 km derinliğinde 4.3 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi."

06:30 -
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

deprem Manisa
Son güncelleme: 06:40 16.04.2020
