Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Meclis’te corona tedbiri

Türkiye Büyük Millet Meclisi yerleşkesi ve eklentilerine corona ile ilgili alınan tedbirler doğrultusunda 02-30 Kasım 2020 tarihleri arasında, genel kurul çalışmalarının yapıldığı günler ziyaretçi kabul edilmeyecek.

Güncellenme: 18:26, 02/11/2020
Haberler Gündem
Meclis’te corona tedbiri

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more